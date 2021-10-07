'I enjoyed every moment working with Sunny paaji and Bobby': Shreyas Talpade on his Poster Boys co-stars, his upcoming directorial SarCar Ki Seva Mei, and making a mark in Bollywood

Shreyas Talpade, who is making a comeback to Marathi TV shows with Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, co-starring Prarthana Behere, has donned the director's hat once again for his upcoming Bollywood venture SarCar Ki Seva Mei. Unlike his debut directorial venture, Poster Boys (2017), which also featured Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the lead, this film will have Shreyas play the protagonist. Excerpts:

What is SarCar Ki Seva Mei all about?

SarCar Ki Seva Mei is a social comedy about how the hero's father wishes that his son should take up a government job because he, too, has been a government servant. Usually, in general, most parents want their children to remain well settled, and for that, they want their kids to choose safe options. The father feels serving the government is a pious deed. Unfortunately, the son is unable to fulfil his father's dreams and ends up becoming a taxi driver. It is only after he successfully purchases a taxi that things take a massive turn, and he ends up in the coveted government job. This is the crux of the story.

Are you more inclined towards the comedy genre, be it direction or acting?

I love to tell stories in a lighter manner. Not that I will not do serious films, but my forte is doing comedy. It's a light-hearted slice of life comedy film. Whether portraying a character or narrating a story, I like to bring a smile to the faces of my audiences, and they also feel happy and go out smiling after watching the film.

Since you will be directing and acting in the film, what's your plan to manage both simultaneously?

If you have a strong team, then a lot of your workload is taken off your head. Luckily for me, I really have an excellent team. Earlier I did have a little pressure as to how things will go on. Usually, when you are an actor, you just have to wear make-up and concentrate on your performance. But when you are a director as well as an actor, you will always pay attention to how other actors are performing. Sometimes your performance might get affected. But if your team is good then, everything falls in place.

You have chosen to work with a debutant actress...

Yes, she is a new girl called Shraddha Jaiswal. She is a TV actress. We have cast two more fresh faces Nikhil Mehta and Chetna Pandey, and veteran actor Sudhir Pandey.

Are you a producer's director or an expensive director?

In these past two years, it has been stressful for all of us. We did a small schedule, and then the pandemic happened. I have seen all of us struggling one way or the other. I was so glad that the producer (Hariharan J Iyer) intended to complete the film. Trust me when I say I was ready to make certain compromises, but he provided me with everything I asked for. From the sets, studios to the equipment, the production house Saish Venture Solutions gave me everything I wanted without complaining. We finished the schedule very smoothly. We have two more schedules in October (five days) and November (13 days).

Do you think this title would create any kind of controversy?

We don't have any such idea to create any controversy at all. Also, the film is a very simple story about a middle-class guy. My mom was an employee in Income Tax. She, too, was of the opinion that I should take up a government job to secure my future.

What is the status of your film Luv You Shankar?

Luv You Shankar is complete. The producer wanted to do a theatrical release, and I am waiting for his decision. Every producer dreams that their film will be released in theatres. If the theatres don't open and if they get a good deal on OTT they will think over it.

When will you reunite with your Poster Boys co-stars?

I enjoyed every moment working with Sunny paaji and Bobby. In fact, working with Sunny paaji was a dream come true! We have seen his work from his first film Betaab (1983). I am not from the film fraternity. I started from theatre, then moved to Marathi and Hindi TV shows, then Marathi films happened, and after that, I got a break in Bollywood. I feel very blessed to be acting and directing at the moment. We have a script ready for both the brothers, which will take the Poster Boys story forward. Let's hope for the best.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 07:00 AM IST