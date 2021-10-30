In Pics: Finally, Aryan Khan reaches Mannat; fans throng to catch a glimpse of the star kid

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat bunglow was celebratory—with firecrackers, a music band and dancing—as fans of the superstar gathered to cheer for the release of his son Aryan from the city's Arthur Road prison.

Aryan was granted bail on Thursday in the drugs-on-cruise case by the Bombay High Court. The 23-year-old, however, had to spend Friday night in prison as the papers for his release didn't reach on time.

As a convoy of Shah Rukh's car arrived at the star's landmark bunglow Mannat, around 11.33 AM, hundreds of fans of the actor thronged to catch a glimpse of the Khan family.

The supporters ran alongside the car, shouting, "We love Shah Rukh, we love Aryan"

As soon as Aryan arrived at the bunglow, fans started dancing to the beats of the drums and burst firecrackers.

The police had barricaded the area outside Mannat to control the crowd and the media contingent present. Three police vans and nearly 30 cops were present at the spot

While the media—which was camping outside the bungalow throughout Aryan's arrest earlier this month—started arriving at the bunglow as early as 5AM, fans slowly started to flick in huge numbers in.

A majority of them turned up after Shah Rukh's convey left around 8AM from the residence.

"Welcome home Aryan Khan. Stay strong prince Aryan. Everything will be alright soon," read a banner by a group of fans who arrived at the actor's Bandra residence early in the morning.

"Today we are standing outside Mannat and we finally feel like jannat (heaven). It was a tough time. But Shah Rukh and the family has sailed through it," a fan said.

On Thursday evening, Mannat was decked up with lights, signalling the celebrations for his release, Shah Rukh's birthday on November 2, Diwali and then Aryan's birthday on November 13.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:58 PM IST