 Pooja Bhatt To Feature Alongside Suniel Shetty In Yet-Untitled Project, Actress Gives A Glimpse Of Shoot
Pooja Bhatt teased that in the project, she will be seen in a "new avatar"

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
article-image

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt will feature alongside Suniel Shetty in an upcoming project from studio Lionsgate India. Bhatt, the star of many hit films from the 1990s such as "Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin", "Sadak", "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee", "Sir" and "Zakhm", shared the news in a post on Instagram on Friday.

"A sneak peek from my next project with @lionsgateindia. So looking forward to working with you again @suniel.shetty," the 52-year-old actor posted alongside a photo from the set.

Last week, Shetty had teased that he is partnering with the studio for an "explosive thriller" project. It is currently not known whether the project is a film or a series.

Bhatt and Shetty had famously starred in JP Dutta's war film "Border" in 1997, though they didn't share the screen space.

In a statement, Bhatt teased that the project will feature her in a "new avatar".

"I have always had the privilege and made the choice to portray empowered women on screen. I was immediately drawn to this character for the sheer power, depth & empathy she exudes.

"Her ability to take a stand for what she believes in and face challenges head-on is something I connect with on a personal level. Can't wait for audiences to see this new avatar," the actor said.

Follow us on

