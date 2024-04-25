'Being Tipsy Mard Ki Jageer Nahi': Pooja Bhatt Says Women Can Out-Drink Most Men

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pooja Bhatt attended the trailer launch of the upcoming film Tipppsy, which has been directed by her best friend, actor Deepak Tijori, who also stars in it. During the event, Pooja opened up on her tryst with alcoholism and stated how times have changed today so much so that films have started showing the vulnerable side of women.

Pooja stated that being alcoholic was not just limited to men. "The fact that I can stand on this stage and speak unabashedly about being addicted to alcohol at one point, and the fact that I've been sober for seven and a half years now, proves only one thing that being tipsy and being sober mard ki jageer nahi hai. Auraton ki bhi jageer hai," she stated.

She went on to say, "We women can also drink, we recover, we feel pain and experience loneliness. Also, we can out-drink most men because our capacity to endure pain is much greater. In today's time and age of high stress, work pressure and other problems, no matter what profession one is in, a drink is recomended to take the edge off. It works for some people, it can be disastrous to some. It's only fun and games until a point. I am glad the film Tipppsy shows women leading the film and it's not a male perspective."

Speaking on how the representation of women has changed in cinema, Pooja added, "Times have actually changed. Now, women can get up and show all facets of themselves. They are not just sati-savitri, but they are also the ones who fumble and fall, but then pick themselves up. I have been one of them."

For those unawares, the film Tipppsy is a story of five women who get themselves entangled in a mess of a lifetime after they get drunk during a bachelorette trip in Goa and wake up with no memory of the events of the previous night and a dead body in their swimming pool.

The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on May 10.