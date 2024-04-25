Pooja Bhatt Feels It's 'Ironic' For Deepak Tijori To Make Tipppsy: 'He Is A Man Who Has Never Touched Alcohol'

Actor Deepak Tijori is set to mark his directorial comeback with the upcoming film Tipppsy, which is a story of five girls whose lives change after they embark on a bachelorette trip to Goa. The trailer of the film was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Thursday and it was graced by Tijori's best friend Pooja Bhatt and maverick filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

"The film is going to be a hit! It's in tandem with the current age and time and it caters to the pace of the current generation. The film has a good concept, vitality and sensuality so it will definitely work. Through this film, the audience will get to see the writer that Deepak is," Mahesh Bhatt stated.

"Times are fast changing and if you don't keep up with the kind of content the young generation wants and consumes, you'll be left behind. And Deepak has understood it pretty well. Slow and inward-looking movies have had their time. Now, it's an era when you don't get a second chance while making the first impression. You need to grab eyeballs from the word go. Tipppsy caters to the audience's senses. There are beautiful girls, beautiful locations, crime and thrill; it's the perfect combination. Deepak has surely cracked the code," he added.

Best friend Pooja added that it was ironic for Deepak to make a film about drunk girls given that he has "never touched a drop of alcohol in his life". "My sober friend is high on life! There was a time when I used to be drunk and not remember anything and it was Deepak who stood by me at that time and took care of me without being judgmental. He has been putting up with me for the past 30 years and in a world of facades, it's nice to have a person in your life who is as real as it gets. I'm so proud of him and the fact that I'm here to witness this milestone of his," she gushed.

Tijori lauded the actresses Alankrita Sahai, Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora, Nazia and Sonia Birje for their performance in the film and mentioned that he was surprised to see them play their roles so perfectly. "I'm extremely thankful to these girls for playing the characters that are nowhere close to their real personalities. They have transformed themselves for the film and I've seen how hard each one of them worked. Honestly, I was not really confident about the film and how would I go about it, but the moment I saw these girls and the film went on floors, I knew that I had made the right choices," he said.

He also thanked Mahesh Bhatt for his unwavering support and shared an anecdote that stayed with him for life. "I don't think Bhatt sahab would remember but many years ago, when I had decided to turn director, he had placed his arm around my shoulder and had said that from that day onwards I would never have free time in my life. He had said that when I won't be acting, I would be thinking about stories and writing one, and today, I can confidently say that he was right. In the moments when I feel low, I remember these words and get determined to keep going," he shared.

Deepak, who is 62, also opened up on playing his age in Tipppsy and stated that it's high time actors embraced their age. "If Robert De Niro and Al Pacino can do age-appropriate roles in their films, why can't we? It's time we accept our age and do that instead of dancing around with 20-year-olds around trees," he stated.

On a parting note, Deepak hoped that audiences turn up in theatres to watch the film and promised that it was not just any other story about a girls' trip but is laced with thrill and edge-of-the-seat suspense in all the right proportions.