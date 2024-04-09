Pooja Bhatt Calls Out User Impersonating Her On Social Media, Alerts Followers Against Fake Account

Actress Pooja Bhatt recently named and shamed a user on social media and accused them of impersonating her online. She asked her followers to be wary of the account and mentioned that the person has been sending messages to her contacts, pretending to be her.

Pooja took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the fake account, which seemed to be a replica of the actress' original account. The fake ID had even posted selfies of Pooja and photos of her with dad Mahesh Bhatt.

"Stalker alert folks! This person has been sending messages to all my contacts on Instagram, especially those who have private accounts in order to gain access. So please IGNORE or report if they continue with the harassment," Pooja wrote, and highlighted the imposter's account.

The account seems to have been deleted now. Earlier too, Pooja had warned her followers of accounts pretending to be her on social media.

On the work front, Pooja was recently seen in the web series Big Girls Don't Cry, which received mixed responses from the viewers.

She came back into the spotlight after her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan. She emerged to be the fourth runner up on the show. She had later also entered the Bigg Boss 17 as a guest to support Mannara Chopra ahead of the finale.