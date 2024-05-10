'I Am Not Racist': Cardi B Reacts To Backlash After Identifying Met Gala Designer As 'Asian'

Cardi B |

Rapper Cardi B found herself at the centre of controversy following her appearance red carpet at the Met Gala 2024, where she faced backlash for referring to her designer simply as 'Asian' instead of using his name.

Her comments during an interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter sparked criticism from social media users. During the interview, Cardi B, adorned in a stunning black gown that commanded attention, was asked about the designer behind her extravagant ensemble.

While she expressed her excitement about the dress, she struggled to recall the designer's name, leading to speculation that she was disrespecting the designer, Sensen Lii. Even during an interview with Vogue at the red carpet, instead of naming the designer, Sensen Lii of Windowsen, she responded, “Asian and everything.”

In response to the backlash, Cardi B took to Instagram Story to address the situation, explaining the circumstances that led to her forgetting the designer's name. She admitted feeling nervous and rushed on the red carpet, which contributed to her memory lapse.

Cardi B clarified that she referred to the designer as 'Asian' because she knew his ethnicity but couldn't recall his nationality. The WAP artist defended herself, emphasising the hard work of her designer and stylist. She also took to social media, and shared a herself posing in the dress on her social media handles. She captioned the post as, “I have to give another thank you to Windowsen by Sensen Lii!!! I chose you because of your amazing talent and you came through really making this Met Gala a night to remember."

Despite the criticism, Cardi B remained unapologetic and dismissed speculation that her forgetfulness would affect her future invitations to the Met Gala, confidently declaring, "Baby, I'm Cardi B."