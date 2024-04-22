 'I Need That D**k': Cardi B Says She Wants To Gain Weight After Becoming 'Too F**king Skinny'
Rapper Cardi B recently revealed she lost weight following a week-long stomach problem.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Rapper Cardi B recently revealed she lost weight following a week-long stomach problem. She added that she does not like how her body looks right now, as she looks 'f**king skinny.'

During an Instagram live, she said that engaging in sexual activity helps in gaining weight. "I need to eat and I need that d**k, cause, you know, d**k helps you gain weight. It's just a science, you know what I'm saying? It's a f**king science," Cardi added.

Cardi said that until she gains the weight back, she will not step outside her home. She continued, "Because I do not like how my body looks. I look too f**king skinny." The singer revealed that she is currently 130 pounds and prefers to be around 137.

"I don't feel like pants look good on me or skirts or small little dresses. "I don't like being too skinny," the Grammy winner shared.

However, this is not the first time, she has talked about her se*ual life. Earlier, Cardi revealed that she and her estranged husband, Offset, had s*x after ringing in the New Year last year amid their separation.

During a live chat on X, she said, “Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I got d**ked down yesterday? Absolutely, baby. I need some d**k on New Year’s Eve. I feel like we was vibing yesterday. We had a good time.”

Cardi B shares daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2, with Offset.

