 Cardi B Breaks Her Tooth After Chewing On A Hard Bagel, Shares Video
Cardi B Breaks Her Tooth After Chewing On A Hard Bagel, Shares Video

Earlier this week, Cardi announced her new single 'Enough (Miami)' will be released on Friday

Updated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Rapper Cardi B showed off her missing tooth after one of her veneers recently fell out.

The Grammy-winning rapper showed off her missing tooth in a hilarious video shared on TikTok.

In the clip, Cardi struts around a picturesque outdoor pool in a high-fashion look as a teaser of her upcoming single 'Enough (Miami)' plays in the background and text on the screen reads, "Wait till the end for a surprise", reports 'People' magazine.

The video then cuts to Cardi filming herself while sitting in a chair, before she smiles to reveal the missing tooth.

As per 'People', the rapper says in a stereotypically country accent, "How y'all doing m************?"

She explained the ordeal in a separate post shared to her 'BG Secret Society' broadcast channel on Instagram, writing, "Why one of (my) veneers came out chewing on a hard a** bagel?"

Earlier this week, Cardi announced her new single 'Enough (Miami)' will be released on Friday. She also unveiled its sultry single artwork, which sees the 'Bodak Yellow' performer baring all as she lays nude atop a powder blue satin bench.

'Enough (Miami)' is set to come weeks after Cardi released 'Like What (Freestyle)', a one-off track that samples Missy Elliott's 1999 classic 'She's a B****'.

On Monday, the 'I Like it' star joined Madonna as the co-judge of her Celebration Tour's 'Vogue' ballroom segment during the last of five shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

