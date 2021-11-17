Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty to judge upcoming reality show Hunarbaaz

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty have been roped in to judge an upcoming reality show called Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan. The show will feature a wide range of talent from all across India. Auditions have already begun for singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, stuntmen, comedians, and more. When contacted both Karan and Mithun confirmed the news.

Karan, who has judged talent reality shows before, is very excited about this one. “There is no moment as divine as the one where you rock the stage with your talent! Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan has brought a massive opportunity for all the talented people out there to live this moment in front of millions of people. It will be an absolute honour to judge the amazing talent that is about to make its way to the grand stage. More power to the channel for creating this splendid venture for the lovely TV audience of this country.”

Mithun feels such platforms are ideal for bringing out hidden talent. “I have always believed that our nation has been blessed with some incredibly talented people. This show has the perfect stage for such talents to step up and set the stage on fire. The channel is doing a great job in crafting such a beautiful show that will give many talented people an opportunity to showcase their talent,” Mithun signs off.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:30 AM IST