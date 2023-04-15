Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Runtime, number of songs and more details of Salman Khan starrer revealed...

Salman Khan's highly anticipated film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will soon arrive in theatres on April 21, 2023. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati alongside Khan.

It has recently received a U/A certification from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC), with a reasonable runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes.

The film boasts 8 songs, with 5 being proper picturised songs, and 3 playing in the background. The trailer of the film has already given audiences a good idea of what to expect. Notably, the production value of the film is high, and a genuine effort to create a big-screen spectacle is visible.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by Salman Khan Films and co-presented by Zee Studios. After the release of this film, Salman Khan will be seen in YRF Spy Universe's next biggie, Tiger 3, where he will reprise his role as Avinash Rathore alongside Katrina Kaif as Zoya.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the decision on Salman Khan's next Eid release shall be taken after the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Additionally, Salman Khan will be a part of YRF Spy Universe's biggest project yet, tentatively titled Tiger Vs Pathaan, where he will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

As the excitement for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan continues to grow, advance bookings for the film are set to begin shortly in India, while they have already begun in a few international circuits.

With Salman Khan's exciting slate of releases ahead, fans can expect to be entertained throughout the year.