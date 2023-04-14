Pooja Hegde on romancing Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan despite their age gap: ‘I ain’t the first one’

Pooja Hedge, the 32-year-old actress, will soon be seen sharing screen space with the 57-year-old superstar Salman Khan in their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

As we know, age difference between actors has always been a topic of debate in the film industry. The trend of older actors romancing younger actresses has been ongoing for quite some time now, and it has sparked conversations on whether this practice is appropriate.

Pooja Hegde REACTS to their age gap

In the latest conversation with BollywoodLife, Pooja Hegde shared her experience of working with Salman Khan. The conversation also steered towards the age difference between them and the debate on older actors romancing younger actresses.

Pooja responded by saying “It is not a new thing and I ain’t the first younger actress to be romanced by Salman Khan.” She further added that her parents are thrilled that she is working with a superstar like him and that her mother and sister are huge fans of him.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's chemistry

Salman Khan has earlier romanced younger actresses and has received love and appreciation from the audience. He is also known for maintaining the dignity of the scene and has never done any intimate scenes on the screen, and he intends to keep it that way.

Fans are already loving the chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge, and it is expected to add to the film's success.