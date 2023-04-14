Inside Pooja Hegde's Mumbai home: From closet to corridors with framed posters of films

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 14, 2023

Actress Pooja Hegde’s Mumbai home in a sky-rise is a collection of stories, as described by her earlier

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress often shares stunning pictures of her home on social media

The colours through the home are in pastels, while the lights and fixtures make use of exposed filaments as a motif

Pooja's living room has a blush pink sofa that, as she describes, adds a feminine touch to the space

According to Asian Paints' 'Where the heart is', there is a comfy armchair sofa in the living room

The room gives a stunning view

The bedroom has a stylish neutral bed complete with a tufted headboard

The bed is comfortable sure, but it is the striking black-and-white headboard that assures comfortable style

Her room has wooden roof and cabinets

Pooja went with a specific blue for her modular kitchen

She has also given a glimpse of her stunning closet on Instagram

The corridors within the space features framed posters of Pooja's favourite movies

Pooja's home is nothing less than a dream

