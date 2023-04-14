Inside Pooja Hegde's Mumbai home: From closet to corridors with framed posters of films

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 14, 2023
Actress Pooja Hegde’s Mumbai home in a sky-rise is a collection of stories, as described by her earlier
The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress often shares stunning pictures of her home on social media
The colours through the home are in pastels, while the lights and fixtures make use of exposed filaments as a motif
Pooja's living room has a blush pink sofa that, as she describes, adds a feminine touch to the space
According to Asian Paints' 'Where the heart is', there is a comfy armchair sofa in the living room
The room gives a stunning view
The bedroom has a stylish neutral bed complete with a tufted headboard
The bed is comfortable sure, but it is the striking black-and-white headboard that assures comfortable style
Her room has wooden roof and cabinets
Pooja went with a specific blue for her modular kitchen
She has also given a glimpse of her stunning closet on Instagram
The corridors within the space features framed posters of Pooja's favourite movies
Pooja's home is nothing less than a dream
