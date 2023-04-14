Salman Khan to Shehnaaz Gill, fees of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actors REVEALED

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 14, 2023
Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release in theatres on April 21
Though the film is being released under Salman’s banner, reports claim that the actor has charged Rs 125 crore as his fee
Pooja Hegde, who is playing the lead opposite Salman, has been paid Rs 6 crore for the film
Shehnaaz Gill has been allegedly paid Rs 50 lakh for the film
Raghav is taking home Rs 70 lakh for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Veteran actor Venkatesh has also charged Rs 6 crore for his brief role
Jagapathi Babu, who is playing a negative role in the film has reportedly charged Rs 1.5 to 2 crore
Young actor Siddharth Nigam is getting Rs 20 lakh for his role
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has also charged Rs 20 lakh for the film
Punjabi star Jassie Gill is taking home Rs 60 lakh, as per reports
