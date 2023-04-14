Salman Khan to Shehnaaz Gill, fees of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actors REVEALED

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 14, 2023

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release in theatres on April 21

Though the film is being released under Salman’s banner, reports claim that the actor has charged Rs 125 crore as his fee

Pooja Hegde, who is playing the lead opposite Salman, has been paid Rs 6 crore for the film

Shehnaaz Gill has been allegedly paid Rs 50 lakh for the film

Raghav is taking home Rs 70 lakh for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Veteran actor Venkatesh has also charged Rs 6 crore for his brief role

Jagapathi Babu, who is playing a negative role in the film has reportedly charged Rs 1.5 to 2 crore

Young actor Siddharth Nigam is getting Rs 20 lakh for his role

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has also charged Rs 20 lakh for the film

Punjabi star Jassie Gill is taking home Rs 60 lakh, as per reports

