King Of Kotha: Motion Poster Of Upcoming Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer Revealed, Teaser Out Soon

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'King of Kotha' on Friday unveiled the motion poster.

Taking to Instagram, actor Dulquer Salmaan dropped the motion poster and captioned it, "Introducing the People of Kotha! Brace yourself for a first glimpse Teaser into the realm of #KingofKotha releasing on June 28 at 6 pm."

Read Also Dulquer Salmaan teams up with director Venky Atluri for new Telugu film

The character announcement video introduces actor Shabeer as Kannan, actor Prasanna as Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara, Nyla Usha as Manju, Cheman Vinod as Ranjit, Gokul Suresh as Tony, Shammi Thilakan as Ravi, Shanthi Krishna as Malathi, actor Saran as Jinu, and Anikha Surendharan as Rithu.

Dulquer Salmaan's portrayal as the 'King' is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression.

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film is scheduled for a festive release of Onam this year.

Makers will be unveiling the official teaser of the film on June 28.

The Pan India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Soon after the makers unveiled the motion poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Bow down to the King of Kotha," a fan commented.

Another user wrote, "Damn ! Katta waiting." "Yes the most awaited king from dreadful kotha is arriving," a user wrote.

Recently, his romantic drama film 'Sita Ramam' won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Film Jury.

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film starred Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and released on August 5, last year, in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the period romantic film was released on September 2, last year.