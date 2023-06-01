AI Images of Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas by Kerala artist will make your jaws drop

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023

Kerala-based AI artist and photographer Gokul Pillai has generated this amazing images of Malayalam cinema's biggest superstars that will make you go wow. Imagine Mammootty playing Ned Stark in Malayalam

Or would Mohanlal do a better job at that?

What if Dulquer Salmaan played the baddie in Black Panther or what if Pushpa was made in Malayalam

Tovino Thomas as Malayali Jon Snow? Why not?

Tovino in a Wes Anderson movie? Wow

The '2018' actor would nail a Hollywood role for sure

You must visit Gokul's page on Instagram to humour yourself with his imagination. Picture business magnet Vijay Mallya at Met gala

Or what if our honourable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi could be Bear Grylls for a day

