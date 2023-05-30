From Mowgli to Bagheera; artist generates AI images of Jungle Book characters that will leave every 90s kid nostalgic

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023

Jungle Book has been part of every kid's childhood. The book written by Rudyard Kipling was turned into animated movies that every 90s kid will remember. Here are few AI images generated by artist wild.trance that will take you down the memeory lane

All pic courtesy: wild.trance

Mowgli with his pack

The bond we loved - Mowgli and Bagheera

Mowgli and his Fox mother were a treat to watch

The most hates villain- Sher Khan chasing Mowgli did make our hearts skip a beat

Little Mowgli aka the 'Jungle Boy'

Mowgli crossing the river with his favourite of all-Balu the bear

Another villain we hated Kaa, the famous snake who made quite an impression with her hiss

