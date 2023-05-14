Dulquer Salmaan teams up with director Venky Atluri for new Telugu film

After the blockbuster success of 'SIR' starring Dhanush in the lead that went on to become a massive hit in the Tamil and Telugu belt, director Venky Atluri has now roped in Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan for his next Telugu venture.

Following the mammoth success of his earlier Telugu ventures 'Mahanati' and 'Sita Ramam', Dulquer enjoys a massive following amongst the Telugu movie loving audience. The film will be produced by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinemas. Promising to be a content-driven film, the shoot will commence from October 2023. The film is slated for release in Summer 2024.

Taking to social media earlier in the day, the makers shared a post featuring Dulquer and Atluri alongside producer Naga Vamsi to announce the new collaboration together. The pic was captioned, "The uber-cool #DQ is BACK! Sithara Entertainments' in Association with @fortune4cinemas #Production24 will be directed by the our dearest #VenkyAtluri ft. @dulQuer. Shoot begins this October! Summer 2024 release".

Further details about the film's cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

DULQUER'S TELUGU SLATE

Son of Malayalam megastar Mammootty, Dulquer made his mark in the Telugu speaking states with the Telugu dub of his popular Tamil film 'O Kadhal Kanmani', which was directed by Mani Ratnam. Released as 'O Bangaram', the film gave him the much-needed visibility and confidence to further his Pan-Indian reach. In 2018, the actor made his Telugu debut as Gemini Ganesan in 'Mahanati' opposite Keerthy Suresh, in which he was much appreciated for playing a character with grey shades. In 2022, he enjoyed blockbuster success with 'Sita Ramam' opposite Mrunal Thakur. Despite both actors not belonging to Telugu origins, the audience received and embraced both actors for their sincere and charming portrayals as the titular characters.

Dulquer in Guns and Gulaabs |

DULQUER'S UPCOMING FILMS

Currently, Dulquer is filming his next Malayalam film 'King of Kotha', which will be directed by debutant Abhilash Joshy. Besides that, he will also be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in 'Guns and Gulaabs', the new Netlfix series, which will be helmed by Raj and DK.