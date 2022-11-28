Dulquer Salmaan to direct a film? Read on to find out...

Dulquer Salmaan | Pic: Instagram/dqsalmaan

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in films like Chup: Revenge of the Artist and Sita Ramam. He had recently visited Mumbai for the promotional activities and premiere of Chup. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

When asked if he is secure as an actor, Dulquer says, “I’m very much secure as an actor and not as sensitive as before. It’s also because of 10 years of experience and having done so many films, people believe in me. People always want to watch what they want to watch. Today, more than ever it’s time to offer more responsible cinema and something that is interesting.”

The actor also hopes to produce more films. “I started with people I have known who worked and are open to the idea. The film industry comes from a certain culture. We understand the risk number is profitable with me in it. I hope I can give time to production,” he explains.

When asked if he would take the reins of directing in the future, he states, “I will direct at some point of time. As an actor I’m too ambitious to be part of many films. If I were to direct it would take some time. Right now, I feel it's difficult to be away from acting.”

Dulquer is also a doting dad to daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. However, he wishes he had more time to give her. “It’s heartbreaking when I can’t be there for her. Once when I was here in Mumbai, she had piano lessons so I gave her a call. She doesn’t understand when I’m going out for work. She likes the music of my film and loves singing. She asks strange questions like, ‘What is your first film?’, ‘What is your name in your film?’. It’s delightful I do the school run, pick and drop her. I love to play with her. I don’t mind staying at home,” he gushes.

Opening up about his responsibility towards his parents, he reveals, “I try to take my narration when I’m at a shoot. At home I close professional things. It’s all very basic. My parents want my time. I’m the son who clubs my friends by calling them home. So my folks are very happy. My wife and daughter all feel happy.”

On a parting note, we quizzed him if negative social media comments hurt him. “They do hurt you. Whenever I am at home and reading some weird comment, my expressions on the face changes which my mother and wife instantly can make out. But out of 50 comments if one or two are weird comments I think it should feel okay. Because with so many likes it also gives you validation. So focussing on a few negative comments may not be healthy,” he concludes.