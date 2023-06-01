 Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati to collaborate together for a Telugu-Tamil bilingual? Details inside
Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati to collaborate together for a Telugu-Tamil bilingual? Details inside

Further details about the film are likely to be revealed on Dulquer's birthday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image

Buzz from South cinema has something exciting for fans of Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati. If sources are to be believed, the two actors are likely to come together for a collaboration.

article-image

Daggubati, who runs his own production house Spirit Media Banner, seems to have pitched a love story to Salmaan for the win. The 'O Kadhal Kanmani' actor seems to have been wowed by the role so much that he immediately agreed to come on board. It was even more convincing for him to know that Rana would be producing the project.

article-image

Daggubati is currently busy with his production 'Pareshan' and his brother Abhiram's release 'Ahimsa', both which are likely to release on the same day i.e June 2nd 2023. The project is also likely to feature Samuthirakani in a key role

As of now news suggests that Rana will be making an announcement regarding the collaboration on Dulquer's birthday. Dulquer, on the other hand is wrapping up the shoot of his Malayalam next, 'King of Kotha'. The actor has also signed another Telugu biggie with Venky Atluri, earlier in May.

Further details about the project have been kept under the wraps for now. We'll have to wait to hear it from Rana and Dulquer themselves.

article-image

