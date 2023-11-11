Khichdi 2 Actor Supriya Pathak Kapur: I Believe That Women Are Funnier Than Men

Since her debut in the 1981 release Kalyug, Supriya Pathak Kapur has regaled audiences with her diverse characters across film, television and OTT. But, the special love reserved for her character as Hansa Parekh from writer/director Aatish Kapadia’s Khichdi franchise, makes the actress live rent-free in the hearts of her fans. The Free Press Journal team caught up with the seasoned actor ahead of the release of her upcoming film Khichdi 2.

Since the film releases a little after Diwali, how important is the festival for Supriya? “Diwali is a festival where I’ve always wanted my family and friends to be by my side. These are people I’ve been very close to. So, I hope this Diwali, with the release of Khichdi 2, I’m able to celebrate not one but two occasions with my loved ones.”

Without mincing her words, the actress reaffirms how women have a better sense of humour than men. “Women have a lot of humour in them. I believe that they are funnier than men. The whole idea of multi-tasking comes from a woman’s brain. The brain itself is a mess because we have to think of so many things at once. Keeping all these situations together too, women still have a better sense of humour.”

A still from Khichdi 2

How crucial is good writing in comedy? Supriya says, “Every character’s performance depends on the way the script is written. It doesn’t have to be only for comedy or specific towards any genre. Any character if written well, will register an impact, whether it’s tragic or comic. But unfortunately, in our country, good comedy does not exist.”

Adding further, the actress states, “Again, given the likes of Aatish, (Kapadia), his level of comedy is what I believe good comedy is supposed to be. It’s organic and very real. It’s not slapstick or offensive or anything out of the ordinary. But apart from the writing, comedy has a lot to do with timing. Funny lines can be written, but if they are not delivered well, then it’s an ineffective cause. Comedy is very difficult in itself, so whether a man makes you laugh or a woman, is irrelevant. I still believe that women are much more equipped in taking a joke upon themselves than most men.”

On a concluding note, the actress makes an interesting revelation about herself that she cannot crack a joke. “Personally speaking, I believe that most men or women cannot tell a joke well enough. Having played Hansa, I as Supriya Pathak cannot tell a joke. The punchline always falls flat. My husband (Pankaj Kapur) tells me that I end up telling a story instead of cracking a joke. So, I believe it has nothing to do with my being as a woman. It’s a subjective issue with me,” she concludes.

