Mira Rajput recreates Supriya Pathak's iconic dialogue from 'Khichdi'

For those unversed, Supriya Pathak is married to Shahid Kapoor’s father and actor Pankaj Kapur. Apart from working in films, she took over the telly world with the 2002 comedy series ‘Khichdi’ as Hansa Parekh.

Shahid and Mira got married at a private ceremony in Gurugram in July 2015. The two welcomed their first bundle of joy -- a daughter named Misha in August 2016 and had their second child -- son Zain in September 2018.

Mira has time and again shared that she is a true foodie and with time she has become more mindful about her food choices for herself and her family.

She told IANS in 2020, “Earlier I used to eat a lot of junk food and I feel that a part of me still loves Delhi street food and momos. But these days I have become more mindful of what I eat. It is not just about the cuisine, it's more about the produce that is being used to cook our food--- whether its organic, is it seasonal, is it sustainably farmed, my choices regarding food have become more mindful now... Now I think food for me has become a lifestyle, before it used to be something fun that I used to look forward to.”

“I cook for my family out of love and these days it is more often than it used to be before. It's just simple home food every day. Once in a while, we cook pizza with cheese. He also loves Rajma Chawal!” she added.