Khayyam birthday special: Music that tip-toes into the crevices of soul

His unforgettable compositions amply vindicated his definition of a nice song. Khayyam was a minimalist in the sense that he didn't believe in the assortment of musical instruments. He once told me, “Saaz ke shor mein dab jaati hai aawaaz/ Parinda-e-naghme ko chahiye buland parvaaz” (The voice is lost in the cacophony of instruments/ The bird of a song wants to soar high in the sky). When he composed the music for Kaifi's immortal number, 'Jaane kya dhoondti rehti hain yeh aankhen mujh mein' (Shola aur Shabnam, 1961), he used only four instruments to bring out the vocal pathos of Rafi and Dharmendra on the screen.

Among all the past composers in the classical mould, Khayyam was distinct in the context of long preludes. Just listen to his evergreen number, 'Baharo mera jeevan bhi sanwaro' (Aakhri Khat, 1966, Lyricist: Kaifi Azmi, Singer: Lata Mangeshkar). Based on raag Pahadi, the second longest prelude (1 minute 13 seconds) in Indian film music has the rarest combination of Ustad Rais Khan on a Sitar, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma on a Santoor and Hariprasad Chaurasia on a flute. The song still sounds eerily beautiful. It was Khayyam's faith in the untrained voice of his spouse Jagjeet Kaur that he made her sing one of the loveliest numbers: Tum apna ranj-o-gham, apni pareshani mujhe de do (Film: Shagoon, Lyrics: Sahir Ludhianvi, 1964).