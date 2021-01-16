O P Nayyar birthday special: The maverick composer who never compromised

Composers have always been silent contributors to the world of Hindi film music sans much fanfare and exuberance. But one composer always remained different (and also, indifferent) from his peers in terms of his persona and innate musical prowess. He was Omkar Prasad Nayyar, better known as O P Nayyar. One established composer rather sarcastically said about O P Nayyar in the early 50s: Idraak-e-mausiqi nahin, chale hain dhun banane (he doesn’t have the basics of music but he’s trying to compose tunes).

Yes, O P Nayyar wasn’t a trained composer. He was perhaps the only completely untrained composer who couldn’t even read the musical notes! That such a musically-impoverished composer created unforgettable music for so many films is something worth talking-about.

Manna De explained the genius of Nayyar in an interview to an English film magazine in 2010. He said, “Nayyar had a musically-inclined soul, and because of that he succeeded so greatly, and expiated his lack of training in any kind of music.”