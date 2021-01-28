Suman Kalyanpur birthday special: Not ‘a poor man’s Lata Mangeshkar!’

Famous film critic, late Iqbal Masood once wrote in an Urdu daily that one of the biggest tragedies in the history of Hindi film music has been Suman Kalyanpur’s fate, who was rather condescendingly called, Lata manqué or ‘a poor man’s Lata’. So very true. Agreed, at times, Suman Kalyanpur’s voice does sound similar to Lata’s to the uninitiated listeners — but texture-wise it's different from Lata’s voice.

Despite having a mellifluous voice, Suman Kalyanpur’s entire career has been a quintessential illustration of the oft-quoted adage that comparisons are odious. That she could carve a niche for herself and sing more than 750 songs despite being a coeval of the legendary Mangeshkar sisters, Lata and Asha, underlines her presence as an independent singer of great calibre. From the perspective of tonality, Suman had a perfect voice (known as ifa’at in Persio-Arabic musical traditions), neither too thin nor too harsh or husky. Discerning music lovers are aware that it’s quite a challenge for any singer to sing a duet because that needs subtle adjustments in voice, tone and pace to strike a balance with the other singer. Suman had a mastery over that.