Waheeda Rehman birthday special: The face that could launch a thousand ships

While acting in a Bangla film Abhijan (1962), directed by the legendary auteur Satyajit Ray, film critic Chidanand Dasgupta dedicated Lord Byron’s famous poem, She Walks in Beauty to Waheeda. Coupled with acting prowess, Waheeda’s screen presence has always been very powerful. Whether it was Kaagaz ke Phool, Pyaasa, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Khamoshi or Kohra, Waheeda’s intense looks and natural acting made all these films truly immortal.

A renowned film critic in the 60s, observed that Waheeda had the ability to carry an entire film on her shoulders despite the presence of brilliant male actors. Such was her cinematic impact! The best example that can be adduced to bolster his observation was a rather forgettable film Kaun Apna Kaun Paraya (1963) directed by Johnny Walker to promote his brother Wahiuddin Khan (screen name Vijay). Though the movie nosedived, Waheeda was its saving grace, especially when she appeared in the immortal song Zara sun haseena-e-nazneen, sung by the inimitable Rafi. Always a cinematographer’s delight and a thinking director's muse (like in the case of Guru Dutt), Waheeda could emote so well on the celluloid that we still remember her for the films like Dil Diya Dard Liya, Teesri Kasam, or Dev Anand’s Guide.