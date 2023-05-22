Kennedy: Actor Chiyaan Vikram clarifies stance on being approached by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is in Cannes 2023, to promote his upcoming next 'Kennedy' that stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat in the lead. In a recent interview to film journalist Anupama Chopra, Kashyap has mentioned approaching 'Ponniyin Selvan' actor Chiyaan Vikram to play the lead and also added that on reaching out, he never received a response from the actor.

Kashyap stated, "I reached out to him. He never responded. So then, I reached out to Rahul".

Read Also Kennedy: Actor Chiyaan Vikram was first choice of Anurag Kashyap but he never responded

Causing huge uproar and concern from fans on social media, it became imperative for the actor to come forth and put his version of what the conversation would have been between him and the 'Dev D' filmmaker.

Taking to Twitter, the actor shared his views that goes, "Dear @anuragkashyap72, Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well wishers on social media. When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself immediately and explained that I hadn’t gotten any mail or msg from you as the mail id that you had contacted me on was no longer active and my number had changed almost 2 years before that. As I said during that phone call, I’m very excited for your film Kennedy and even more so because it has my name. I wish you great times ahead. Lots of love, Chiyaan Vikram, aka Kennedy."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, Vikram's actual name is Kennedy John Victor.

Following the actor's clarification on social media, fans reacted applauding the actor for sharing his stance.

While some were kind enough to understand the miscommunication between the two men in good faith, others got vengeful.

One user wrote, "Honestly i was baffled why you wouldn't consider collaborating with him Chiyaan sir. But here you are being your sweetest self. You didn't have to do this. Salute "

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user added, "Before taking name and becoming viral Anurag should know how much big Vikram as a star is and these statements would effect his dignity,so Many PEOPLE literally do get information correct and then give statements,today is a realisation for anurag before naming any star name"

ABOUT KENNEDY

The narrative revolves around a former police officer who, although presumed dead, embarks on a quest for absolution that will undoubtedly leave the audience spellbound.

With Kennedy securing a spot in the highly coveted Midnight Screenings Section at the Cannes Film Festival, Kashyap's masterpiece promises to enthral audiences with a captivating tale of redemption.