Kennedy: Actor Chiyaan Vikram was first choice of Anurag Kashyap but he never responded

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, adorned in a sleek black suit designed by the talented Manish Malhotra, graced the 76th Cannes Film Festival with his presence. The festival, an illustrious event celebrating the magic of cinema, has become the stage for the premiere of Kashyap's latest creation, Kennedy.

This much-anticipated film, set to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline, showcases the exceptional talents of Rahul Bhat as the titular character and the stunning Sunny Leone in a prominent role.

However, in a surprising revelation that has sent ripples of excitement throughout the industry, Kashyap disclosed to Film Companion that his original vision for the leading role was none other than the illustrious Chiyaan Vikram.

Here's what he said

The director confessed, "When I penned the script of this extraordinary film, my thoughts were consumed by a particular actor. Hence, the title 'Kennedy' came to be."

Delving deeper into the fascinating backstory, Kashyap shared, "You see, this actor's nickname is Kennedy. The project was initially named the 'Kennedy Project.' That actor, my first choice, was Chiyaan Vikram. I reached out to him, brimming with anticipation. However, fate had other plans, as he never responded to my entreaty."

Despite this initial setback, Kashyap persevered, eventually approaching Rahul Bhat, whose enthusiastic response resonated with the director's unwavering commitment to the project.

Bhat's dedication was unquestionable, as he committed eight months of his life to breathe life into the character of Kennedy.

Anurag Kashyap at Cannes

While basking in the glory of his own creation, Kashyap, accompanied by the remarkable Vikramaditya Motwane, had the privilege of attending the premiere of Martin Scorsese's mesmerizing masterpiece, Killers of the Flower Moon, at the Cannes Film Festival. Exuding elegance in their black ensembles, the duo made a striking pair.

Kashyap took to social media to share a snapshot, declaring, "And my Bruce Wayne, Vikramaditya Motwane, graced the Festival de Cannes for #Kennedy. While I donned this exquisite black suit crafted by the genius Manish Malhotra, Vikramaditya sported a sartorial creation conjured by Alfred, a.k.a. Ishika Mohan Motwane. Our debutant producer, Kabir Ahuja, completed the ensemble. Regrettably, our maestro, the man behind Cinemakasam, was unable to join us as he found himself on the other side of the Croisette. Nonetheless, we immersed ourselves in the marvel that is Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' This film left us breathless once again, a testament to Scorsese's unparalleled talent."

About Kennedy

The narrative revolves around a former police officer who, although presumed dead, embarks on a quest for absolution that will undoubtedly leave the audience spellbound.

With Kennedy securing a spot in the highly coveted Midnight Screenings Section at the Cannes Film Festival, Kashyap's masterpiece promises to enthral audiences with a captivating tale of redemption.