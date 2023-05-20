Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah gets engaged to beau Shane Gregoire, shares photos

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, recently revealed her engagement to her beloved partner, Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah took to her Instagram profile to share a series of enchanting pictures from their romantic getaway in Bali, Indonesia.

The first snapshot captured Aaliyah flaunting her dazzling engagement ring, while the second showcased a tender moment of her sharing a kiss with Shane Gregoire.

Aaliyah professes her love for Shane

Accompanying the heartfelt pictures, Aaliyah expressed her joy and gratitude in a heartfelt caption, describing Shane as her best friend, partner, soulmate, and now, her fiancé.

She professed her love and appreciation for him, expressing excitement about embarking on a lifelong journey together.

Her BF Shane also shared the photos

Anurag Kashyap, currently at the Cannes Film Festival, conveyed his congratulations and affectionate wishes to the couple, leaving a comment on Aaliyah's post adorned with heart emojis.

Shane, too, reciprocated the love by commenting on the post, expressing his gratitude for being engaged to the love of his life and promising eternal devotion.

Shane also shared the same pictures on his Instagram account, accompanied by a heartfelt message. He expressed his gratitude for finding Aaliyah, whom he had been searching for tirelessly.

He described her as the girl he had always carried in his heart, his best friend, and his beloved. Shane also shared a video recounting their initial encounter, mentioning that they first connected on the dating app Hinge.

About Aaliyah Kashyap

Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj.

Anurag Kashyap is acclaimed for his directorial ventures such as ‘Dev.D’, ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ (both parts), ‘Mukkabaaz’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Ghost Stories’, ‘Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai’, ‘Manmarziyaan’, and more. His upcoming project, ‘Kennedy’, will be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

As Aaliyah and Shane embark on this beautiful journey together, fans and well-wishers eagerly await their future adventures and the love that continues to blossom between them.

