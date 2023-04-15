 Kennedy: Sunny Leone recalls being nervous while auditions, calls it ‘worst exam’ of her life
Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is all set to make her presence felt at the 76th Cannes Film Festival with Anurag Kashyap’s police noir Kennedy.

Leone, who is popular for her bold performances onscreen, has revealed that she landed the role in Anurag’s film after undergoing a nerve-wracking audition.

Here's what the actress said:

Remembering the audition experience, Leone said that it was the “worst exam” of her life.

The diva went on to say that the audition was quite different from what she expected. Instead of a small panel, Leone was faced with an entire team, mainly consisting of females, who sat staring at her as she gave her audition. 

She was extremely nervous and scared as the pressure of being judged on the spot was overwhelming. However, Anurag Kashyap was pleased with Leone’s performance, and the team unanimously approved her.

Sunny Leone's role in Kennedy

Leone is essaying the character of Charlie, while Rahul Bhat plays the role of Kennedy in the movie. Kennedy is the only Indian film to be screened at the prestigious festival this year, and it will be premiered as part of the Official Selection in the Midnight Screenings section.

The talented star has been making waves in the entertainment industry for her bold choices and versatile acting skills.

Her upcoming projects

After her stint in Kennedy, Leone will be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming film, ‘Bolo Hau.’

She will also be seen in the horror-comedy, ‘Koka Kola,’ alongside Mandana Karimi and Swara Bhaskar. The actress is looking forward to exploring different genres and showcasing her range as an artist.

Sunny Leone’s journey in the film industry has been nothing short of inspiring, and her hard work and dedication have brought her to the international stage at Cannes.

We wish the actress all the best for her upcoming film and look forward to seeing her create magic onscreen

Read Also
Manipur: Blast occurs at Sunny Leone's fashion show venue in Imphal, no casualties
