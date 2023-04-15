Disco Dancer - The Musical Premiere: Suniel Shetty, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sunny Leone and others attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 15, 2023

Several celebs attended the premiere of 'Disco Dancer - The Musical', a homage to Bollywood of the 1980s and the spirit of the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer after which it is named

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The star-studded event took place at the NSCI dome in Mumbai on April 15. Take a look at the celebs who attended the event

Neil Nitin Mukesh with father Nitin Mukesh

Mini Mathur

Amruta Khanvilkar with husband Himmanshoo Malhotra

Delnaaz Irani with Percy Karkaria

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabas

Arshad Warsi with wife Maria Goretti

Orhan Awatramani and Urfi Javed

Anup Soni

Anu Malik

Veteran actress Tanuja with daughter Tanisha

Kim Sharma

Suniel Shetty with son Ahan

Mithun Chakraborty with son Namashi and actress Amrin

Nikhil Dwivedi

Sunidhi Chauhan

