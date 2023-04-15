Disco Dancer - The Musical Premiere: Suniel Shetty, Sunidhi Chauhan, Sunny Leone and others attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 15, 2023
Several celebs attended the premiere of 'Disco Dancer - The Musical', a homage to Bollywood of the 1980s and the spirit of the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer after which it is named
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The star-studded event took place at the NSCI dome in Mumbai on April 15. Take a look at the celebs who attended the event
Neil Nitin Mukesh with father Nitin Mukesh
Mini Mathur
Amruta Khanvilkar with husband Himmanshoo Malhotra
Delnaaz Irani with Percy Karkaria
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber
Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabas
Arshad Warsi with wife Maria Goretti
Orhan Awatramani and Urfi Javed
Anup Soni
Anu Malik
Veteran actress Tanuja with daughter Tanisha
Kim Sharma
Suniel Shetty with son Ahan
Mithun Chakraborty with son Namashi and actress Amrin
Nikhil Dwivedi
Sunidhi Chauhan
