Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Shreem Sharma Fasts For 108 Days To Appear On Show, Amitabh Bachchan Finally Breaks It (VIDEO)

Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is currently in its 16th season this year. While the format of the show has been very popular amid ardent viewers of the show, it is Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt moments with the contestants that usually steal the show.

In a recently released promo by Sony TV, a contestant named Shreem got on the hot seat with Amitabh. However, as soon as he got on the hot seat, his mother was seen weeping. Amitabh then asked the contestant the reason behind his mother's tears. Shreem then goes ahead to reveal that he has been a die hard fan of the show and that it was his mother's dream to see him on the hotseat with Amitabh. Further, Shreem's mother mentions to host Amitabh that her son has observed a 108 day fast. Upon hearing of the same, Amitabh goes ahead to offer the contestant some rasmalai to break his fast. The actor says, ''Aapka muh meetha karwaya jaye.''

Shreem, who is an astrologer by profession, reveals to Amitabh that he had started observing the fast ever since he heard of the ground auditions. He states that he decided to observe a 108 day fast and that he has been off grains, rice and vegetables. Shreem has only been eating fruits to suffice the need of his body. He said, ''Jab 3 May ko call aaya tha aap ground audition ke liye aare hoh ek mahine baad. Maine ussi din khushi se apna 108 dino ka vrat shuru kar dia tha. Aaj ke baad khana nai kkhaunga, koi sabzi nai khaunga, anaj nai khaunga. Sirf phal, fruit buss utna jitna pet ko zarorat rahi. Bhagwan ki kripa rahi toh KBC set par jake Amitabh Bachchan sir ke samne apna vrat sampooran karunga."

Amitabh Bachchan, who is now hosting the 16th instalment of the show, had recently also penned a heartfelt note for the contestants of the show.