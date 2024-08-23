Who Is Leela Row Dayal? Kaun Banega Crorepati's ₹1 Crore Question On Indian Tennis Player

The popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently asked a question to contestant Nareshi Meena from Rajasthan for INR 1crore with regards to the Indian tennis player Leela Row Dayal on the latest episode of the show, which was telecasted on Thursday, August 22.

Nareshi was the first contestant to reach the 1 crore in the ongoing season of the Kaun Banega Crorepati. However, she failed to answer the question and quit the show.

The question was, "Whom did Leela Row Dayal beat to become the first Indian woman to win a singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship?"

The options were, "A) Lottie Dod, B) Gladys Southwell, C) May Sutton and D) Kitty Godfree."

Unfortunately, Nareshi Meena didn't have any lifelines as she exhausted all her options in earlier questions. Therefore, the Rajasthan-based contestant couldn't answer the question and had no other option to quit the show. Nareshi preferred take home the INR 50 lakh as her prize money. The video of the same was posted by Sony Entertainment Television (SET) on its YouTube Channel (8:09)

The KBC host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan praised Nareshi Meena for deciding to quit the decision, but she was asked to guess one answer. The contestant from Sawai Modhpur chose option A Lottie Dod, but it was the wrong answer. The correct answer was option B Gladys Southwell.

However, Nareshi Meena secured INR 50 lakh as her winnings on KBC after considering quitting the show rather than taking the risk of wrong answer.

Who is Leela Row Dayal?

Leela Row Dayal was the finest Indian woman tennis player of her time. Leela was shot to fame when she became the tennis player from India to win a match at the Wimbledon Championships in 1934. She achieved this feat by defeating Gladys Southwell and moved to the second round, where she lost to Ida Adamoff of France.

In 1935, Leela reached the second round of the women's singles at the French Open after receiving bye in the opening round. It was in the fourth attempt after 1931, 1932 and 1934 that Leela managed to reach the second round at the French Championships (now Roland Garros). I

In 1934, Leela Row Dayal became the first Indian woman to win a match at the Wimbledon after beating Britain's Gladys Southwell. Apart from being a national tennis champion, Leela was also a writer, playwright, dancer and mountaineer.

Leela Row Dayal was a well-known tennis player on the Indian circuit, having won seven singles titles at the All India Championships ((1931, 1936–38, 1940–41, 1943) and was runner-up on three occasions (1932–33, 1942).

In 1931, Leela clinched the title at the West Of India Championships. In 1935, the late tennis player toured England, where she won the title at the Hampshire Tennis Championships, defeating Joan Ingram.

Before independent India, Leela Dayal was a well-known in Indian tennis who dominated the circuit with her exceptional skills and achievements, becoming among the top players in her era.