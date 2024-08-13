Amitabh Bachchan Charges ₹5 Crore Per Episode For Hosting KBC 16: Report

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has officially returned as the host of the 16th season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Known for his insightful as well as entertaining hosting, Big B's return marks a treat and a highly anticipated moment for the loyal audience of the TV show.

This season, the actor is reportedly charging a staggering fee of Rs 5 crore per episode, a significant increase from previous seasons.

Big B's KBC fees over the years

Bachchan has been associated with the show for 24 years and if reports are to be believed, for the first season of the show (2000) he was paid approximately Rs 25 lakh per episode.

As KBC progressed, Bachchan's popularity surged, leading to an increase in his fees. By the fourth season, his remuneration had risen to Rs 50 lakh per episode, doubling from earlier rates.

By the sixth season, his fees had reportedly reached between Rs1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore per episode. According to a report in Moneycontrol, in the eighth season, his fees increased to Rs 2 crore per episode. By the ninth season, it had risen to Rs 2.6 crore per episode, and by the 10th season, he was charging Rs 3 crore per episode.

While Big B charged Rs 3.5 crore per episode for seasons 11 to 13, he took home a whooping amount of Rs 4-5 crore per episode by the 14th season of the quiz show.

About KBC 16

The latest season premiered on August 12 and the first contestant, Utkarsh Baxi, who is a Bengaluru-based HR professional, took home a winning amount of Rs 3.20 lakh.

The makers have introduced rules introduced, such as Super Sawaal and Duganastra. For those unversed, Super Sawaal is a bonus question which comes after the first safe stop i.e. the fifth question. There will be no options provided, nor will lifelines be available. However, if contestants provide the correct answer, they will earn the chance to use either the 2x Superpower or the Duganastra.