'Have No Sense Of Exisistence Of Them...': Amitabh Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note For Kaun Banega Crorepati Contestants

Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Mega star Amitabh Bachchan has been the talk of the town off late. From the contestants sharing stories from their personal lives to Amitabh Bachchan's anecdotes, the show has been one of the most watched shows on the channel.

Amitabh Bachchan, who often pens down his thoughts on his Tumblr Blog took to it today and penned down a heartfelt note on his experience of interacting with the contestants of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In the said blog, Amitabh speaks about how their world is different from his world, yet, when these two worlds meet, 'an explosion of a true vision appears.' He writes how, there is so much to express, but he is afraid of 'interpreters' who eagerly anticipate to pick anything and turn it into make belief exclusive content.'

Mr. Bachchan writes, ''You cannot tear yourself away from the life and circumstances of the contestants at KBC .. we live in a World that is alien to theirs , as do they .. and the realisation of this phenomena is a revelation for both .. their innocence gives a look into their World of the unseen unknown World of today .. and we are the ones that have no sense of the existence of them that survive and exist in the backwaters of a tier that can only be described in words, but never in its truest form .. and when the two doth meet , an explosion of the true vision appears before us in real time .. and that is as wondrous and challenging filled with their desire to know , and ours of knowing, but not knowing in the true sense..'

''The wonder in their eyes is the genuine feel of them that experience the world beyond theirs, for the very first time .. and in ours the striking questionnaire of how ever does this happen but it does .. and when it does the admiration and awe that we in this World experience, simply weakens our own livings and belief .. for theirs is in greater feel,'' he writes further.

Amitabh also shared a few pictures of him from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati with the said blog.

In the last episode of the show, he extended help to a contestant who opened up about her son being bedridden due to a disease. He was also seen schooling a contestant for calling unmarried women 'bojh.'