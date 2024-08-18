'Got Problem With That?': Amitabh Bachchan Gives Befitting Reply To Those Questioning Why He Still Works at 81

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said his colleagues often ask him why he works even today, a question he doesn't have an answer to other than that it's just another job opportunity. The 81-year-old, who currently hosts the 16th season of popular game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati", said as people have the liberty to draw their conclusions about his professional life, he has the liberty to continue working.

In a post on his personal blog, Bachchan wrote: ".. they keep asking me on set of work .. the reason for me to be working .. and I have no answers for this , except it's another job opportunity for me .. what else could possibly be the reason ..

"Others have their own assessment of occasions and conditions, and often like to exercise their model to be prime .. wear my shoes , and find out .. maybe you are right ..and maybe not .. you have the liberty to have your conclusions and I have the liberty of my work .. (sic)"

The cinema veteran said while his reason is "enclosed, shuttered and locked" somewhere, he encouraged people to better start working to figure out why he keeps himself busy with work.

".. and the 'impotency of content' compels you to build your own sand castles and enjoy its manufacturing .. in time sandcastles fall down .. may you that build them , find a measure of permanency .. if it has been built for you and your business .. mine is done and it stands still - I WORK .. PERIOD .. got a problem with that ? well then .. get to work and find out .. (sic)" he said.

Bachchan was last seen in the blockbuster movie "Kalki 2898 AD". He will next be seen in the Rajinikanth-starrer "Vettaiyan"