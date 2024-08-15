Amitabh Bachchan Gives THIS Advice To Married Couples Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's Divorce Rumours

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the popular quiz television show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 (KBC 16), recently shared some advice for married couples. This comes amid rumours of the divorce of his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In a recent episode of the show, Big B engaged with one of the contestants and the audience as usual. During a segment with Dipali Soni, Bachchan took the opportunity to discuss marriage. Dipali, who has been happily married for 25 years, revealed that she and her husband make reels featuring Bollywood songs whenever they go out together.

Read Also Abhishek Bachchan Disables Comments On New Instagram Post Amid Aishwarya Rai Divorce Rumours

The reel they showcased during the episode featured the song Dhadkan, which clearly impressed Bachchan. After watching it, the legendary actor was full of praise and offered a unique piece of advice for couples. He suggested that making such reels could be a delightful way to keep the romance alive in a marriage.

"Bahut acha aapne idea diya hai pati-patniyo ko. Bhaiya jitne bhi pati-patni hain, aap log, jahan jitne bhi hain, jahan kahin bhi ghoomne jaye, ek bana dijiyega reel," Bachchan said.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce rumours

Abhishek and Aishwarya attended the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai in July 2024, but they made separate appearances on the red carpet. Aishwarya chose not to pose with the Bachchan family for the photographers, and, needless to mention, it added fuel to the ongoing speculation.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced suggesting that Aishwarya had moved out of the Bachchan residence due to strained relations with her mother-in-law, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. The last time Aishwarya and the Bachchan family were seen together publicly was at the screening of Agastya Nanda's film The Archies.

Meanwhile, Abhishek recently disabled the comments section of his latest Instagram post amid trolling over his divorce rumours.