Abhishek Bachchan Disables Comments On New Instagram Post Amid Aishwarya Rai Divorce Rumours

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has been making headlines because of the rumours of a possible separation with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While the couple has not reacted to the rumours yet, Abhishek has turned off the comments of his new post on Instagram.

On Tuesday (August 13), the actor shared a video which features photos of him at Paris Olympics. He also shared his experience of witnessing Neeraj Chopra compete in the javelin throw.

"It was amazing to get to witness the #parisolympics2024 with my friends from #Omega. We’ve worked together for about 18 years and their attention to detail and timekeeping has always awed me. The energy in the entire city was palpable and especially in the stadiums. And then to have the honour of seeing our very own @neeraj____chopra was the icing on the cake. Seeing our beloved tricolour in the stadium was a moment of such pride!!! Felt like.…Paradise," he captioned the post.

However, it looks like Abhishek wanted to avoid unnecessary comments and trolling over his divorce rumours with Aishwarya and hence he disabled the comments.

Take a look at his post here:

A couple of days back, an old video of Abhishek went viral in which he clarifies that all is well between him and his wife. However, soon after it went viral, netizens thought that the video is from one of a recent events where Abhishek quashed rumours of his divorce with Aishwarya. But the video is from the premiere of Aishwarya's 2016 film Sarbjit.

In the clip, Abhishek is heard saying, "You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand, why you do it. You have to file some stories. It's okay, we're celebrities, we have to take it. Still married, sorry." He is also seen flaunting his wedding ring while interacting with the media persons.

A few days back, a deepfake video of the actor also went viral in which he is seen announcing his divorce. This video has surfaced just as the couple's relationship status has become a hot topic once again. The said viral video displayed clear lip-syncing issues, and this led to netizens questioning its authenticity.

In the AI-generated video, Abhishek is heard saying, "...This July, Aishwarya and I have decided to get divorced."

Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce rumours

Abhishek and Aishwarya attended the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai in July 2024, but they made separate appearances on the red carpet. Aishwarya chose not to pose with the Bachchan family for the photographers, and, needless to mention, it added fuel to the ongoing speculation.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced suggesting that Aishwarya had moved out of the Bachchan residence due to strained relations with her mother-in-law, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. The last time Aishwarya and the Bachchan family were seen together publicly was at the screening of Agastya Nanda's film The Archies.