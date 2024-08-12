Abhishek Bachchan Did NOT Deny Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai, 8-Year-Old Viral Video Sparks Confusion

Amid rumours of a possible separation between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an old video of the former has been doing the rounds on social media in which he clarifies that all is well between him and his wife. However, soon after it went viral, netizens thought that the video is from one of a recent events where Abhishek quashed rumours of his divorce with Aishwarya.

After doing a little research, we found out that the now-viral video is from the premiere of Aishwarya's 2016 film Sarbjit.

In the clip, Abhishek is heard saying, "You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand, why you do it. You have to file some stories. It's okay, we're celebrities, we have to take it. Still married, sorry."

In fact, the actor also flaunted his wedding ring while interacting with media persons.

A few days back, a deepfake video of the actor also went viral in which he is seen announcing his divorce. This video has surfaced just as the couple's relationship status has become a hot topic once again. The said viral video displayed clear lip-syncing issues, and this led to netizens questioning its authenticity.

In the AI-generated video, Abhishek is heard saying, "...This July, Aishwarya and I have decided to get divorced." However, soon after the video surfaced, netizens pointed out the video and voice is fake and slammed those who have been sharing it online.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce rumours

In July 2024, both Abhishek and Aishwarya attended the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, but they made separate appearances. Aishwarya chose not to pose with the Bachchan family for the photographers, which added fuel to the ongoing speculation.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced suggesting that Aishwarya had moved out of the Bachchan residence due to strained relations with her mother-in-law, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. This rumour, combined with the couple’s separate public appearances, has kept fans and media outlets speculating about their relationship status.

The last time Aishwarya and the Bachchan family were seen together publicly was at the screening of Agastya Nanda's film The Archies.