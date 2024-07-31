Aishwarya Rai Holidays In New York Without Abhishek Bachchan Amid Divorce Rumours; See Viral Photo

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently vacationing in New York. Amid reports of her divorce with actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Now, a picture of Aishwarya has surfaced on social media platforms in which she is seen posing with a fan, who is also a budding actress.

The fan took to her Instagram account to share a picture with Aishwarya on Tuesday (July 30). In the photo, the duo is seen posing in what looks like a restaurant.

Aishwarya looks stunning as usual in a black and red outfit. She was all smiles as she took the selfie. However, Aaradhya is not seen in the picture.

Along with it, the fan shared another throwback photo with Aishwarya. "Meeting your idol twice in one lifetime deserves a spot on the grid ✨ swipe to see me at my most unhinged 😂 Aish, thank you for always being so kind to me. You listened so intently as I told you about the impact you’ve had in my life. it was always my dream to thank you for it. I wish you all the happiness and joy in this world," she wrote along with the photos.

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai earlier this month, Aishwarya made a stunning appearance on the red carpet with her daughter. It may be mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nana, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda arrived together at the wedding and they all were all smiles as they posed for the photographers.

Even though Aishwarya and Abhishek did not arrive together, they were spotted sitting together inside the wedding venue.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dhoni, Abhishek, Aishwarya in a single frame#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/TCBM0C8lqx — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) July 13, 2024

Abhishek and Aishwarya had earlier grabbed headlines for their separation rumours. Now, once again, the couple has made headlines for arriving separately. Earlier this year, there were reports that Aishwarya had moved out of Bachchan house following differences with mother-in-law, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

The last time Aishwarya Rai posed for paps with Bachchan family was at the screening of Agastya film The Archies.