 What's Special About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's V-Shaped Diamond Ring?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWhat's Special About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's V-Shaped Diamond Ring?

What's Special About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's V-Shaped Diamond Ring?

The V-shaped ring worn by actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is called the "Vanki" ring or "Vadungila". Read ahead to know more

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not only captivated everyone with her acting skills but also with her impeccable fashion style and beauty. If you closely follow Aishwarya's fashion style, you must know that the actress never leaves without wearing a V-shaped diamond ring on her right hand. But do you know her ring is more than just a statement accessory? Keep reading to learn about the cultural significance behind Aishwarya's V-ring. 

The V-shaped ring worn by the actress is called the "Vanki" ring or "Vadungila". The ring represents the marital status of the woman, holding significant importance in their life. The vanki ring is worn by the bride on her wedding day and given by female relatives from the father's side of the family.  The ring is as crucial as wearing a mangalsutra after marriage in other traditions.

Apart from signifying the marital status of the woman, the ring holds great cultural importance for the Bunt community in Mangalore. The community's tradition says the ring protects married women and young brides from bad omens.

Read Also
'Aishwarya Rai Was My Main Muse', Reveals Kim And Khloe Kardashian's Stylist As She Shares Her...
article-image

The 'Devdas' actress, who also belongs to the Bunt community, has been flaunting her vanki ring ever since she married Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The ring is worn by many married women from the South Indian community, not just the Bunt group.

Read Also
Amid Separation Rumours, Aishwarya Rai-Entire Bachchan Family Arrive Separately At Ambani Wedding;...
article-image

The Vanki ring is available in several designs, such as a thin gold band with a V-shape or one that is diamond-studded like the actress. The ring is worn by Mangalorean women on their right hand's ring finger, stating that they are married.

The ring also has several benefits for the women, such as protecting them from evil spirits, giving them strength, and promoting a happy married life and love. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Celebrating 197th Birth Anniversary Of Mangal Pandey: The Man Who Started The Indian War Of...

Celebrating 197th Birth Anniversary Of Mangal Pandey: The Man Who Started The Indian War Of...

Butter Garlic Naan, Tikka & Tandoori Among The 100 Best Dishes In The World, Check Out The Top 10...

Butter Garlic Naan, Tikka & Tandoori Among The 100 Best Dishes In The World, Check Out The Top 10...

FPJ 96th Anniversary: From Conservation Of Konark Sun Temple To Lakhuji Jadhavrao’s Chhatri, Arun...

FPJ 96th Anniversary: From Conservation Of Konark Sun Temple To Lakhuji Jadhavrao’s Chhatri, Arun...

7 Signs Your Boss Is Not Happy With You

7 Signs Your Boss Is Not Happy With You

Shanaya Kapoor Drips In 100,000 Pearls Saree

Shanaya Kapoor Drips In 100,000 Pearls Saree