What's Special About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's V-Shaped Diamond Ring?

Instagram

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not only captivated everyone with her acting skills but also with her impeccable fashion style and beauty. If you closely follow Aishwarya's fashion style, you must know that the actress never leaves without wearing a V-shaped diamond ring on her right hand. But do you know her ring is more than just a statement accessory? Keep reading to learn about the cultural significance behind Aishwarya's V-ring.

The V-shaped ring worn by the actress is called the "Vanki" ring or "Vadungila". The ring represents the marital status of the woman, holding significant importance in their life. The vanki ring is worn by the bride on her wedding day and given by female relatives from the father's side of the family. The ring is as crucial as wearing a mangalsutra after marriage in other traditions.

Apart from signifying the marital status of the woman, the ring holds great cultural importance for the Bunt community in Mangalore. The community's tradition says the ring protects married women and young brides from bad omens.

The 'Devdas' actress, who also belongs to the Bunt community, has been flaunting her vanki ring ever since she married Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The ring is worn by many married women from the South Indian community, not just the Bunt group.

The Vanki ring is available in several designs, such as a thin gold band with a V-shape or one that is diamond-studded like the actress. The ring is worn by Mangalorean women on their right hand's ring finger, stating that they are married.

The ring also has several benefits for the women, such as protecting them from evil spirits, giving them strength, and promoting a happy married life and love.