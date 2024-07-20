'Aishwarya Rai Was My Main Muse', Reveals Kim And Khloe Kardashian's Stylist As She Shares Her Ambani Wedding Inspiration Look

Pinterest

The Kardashian Sisters stunned us at the Ambani wedding in their Indian attire. They looked absolutely gorgeous in their outfits at the three-day wedding festivities they attended in Mumbai. In a recent update that is surfacing, it turns out it was Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai who turned muse for Kim and Khloe Kardashian's stylist.

Dani Levi styled Kim and Khloe Kardashian for the grand Ambani Wedding. She recently took to Instagram to share all the details and behind the scenes of styling both the sisters. "Thank You Kim and Khloe for being my Indian Barbies for this wedding 🩶 and Thank You India for sharing your beautiful culture and traditions with us and allowing us to take part in your magic ✨🐘🥀", shared Dani in the video's caption.

How did Aishwarya Rai Inspire Dani to style Kim and Khloe?

In the recent Instagram video that Dani has shared, she gave us a sneak peak into how the project of styling Kim and Khloe for the Ambani wedding festivities came together. She has posted snippets throughtout her reel captioning them. "My main muse for this project was Aishwarya Rai, one of the most elegant, exotic and iconic woman in the world", captioned Dani while she shared snippets of Aishwarya Rai's traditional looks from her movies.

She also shared how she worked so closely with the god of Indian designers, Manish Malhotra, who has also worked with Aishwarya Rai on her films. The dress code for the wedding evening of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was traditional Indian and the Kardashian sisters served their best. They chose Indian designers out of respect for India's rich culture and designs.

Dani also mentioned that her first preference for designers to work with for Kim and Khloe was Manish Malhotra, since he had worked with Aishwarya Rai in the past. The sisters also wore Tarun Tahiliani outfits that gave more 'feminine, Hollywood, and modern' looks to their lehengas and sarees. For their jewelries, Dani opted for Lorraine Schwartz, who designed all their jewelry pieces. Kim and Khloe looked absolute divas at the grand Indian wedding.