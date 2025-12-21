Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Serves Goddess Energy In Dramatic Black Gown

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | December 21, 2025
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu took over Miss Cosmo 2025 in Vietnam as one of the judges in a breathtaking black gown, named 'Phoenix Noir'
The couture ensemble, created by designer Lê Thanh Hòa, featured intricate phoenix-tail motifs, hand-embellished with smoky black crystals
Designed on a delicate tulle base, the gown used soft draping techniques to sculpt and highlight Harnaaz’s statuesque silhouette
Inspired by the mythical phoenix rising in the night, the look showcased a daring high slit and a bold 3D-structured collar
Harnaaz accentuated the ensemble with a bejewelled diamond jewels, including a stunning necklace and dangling earrings
Her glam was equally dreamy with mocha-toned makeup featuring bronzed face, smoky eyes, highlighted glow and glossy brown lips
The actress rounded off her breathtaking appearance with a side-parted voluminous open hairdo, adorning curls
