Fans In Love With Ishaan Khatter's Ramp Look At Anamika Khanna's Show In Kolkata

By: Rahul M | December 21, 2025

Ishaan Khatter grabbed eyeballs as he walked the ramp for designer Anamika Khanna at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 in Kolkata

All images by FDCI | Instagram

The actor made a striking appearance in minimal yet dramatic look, staying true to designer’s signature aesthetic

He sported a sheer white draped top with full sleeves, and a pair of sleek black trousers

The plain black and white look was elevated with statement metallic chains, a bold metal belt, stack of silver bangles and chic black shoes

The oxidised jewellery not only complemented the minimal look, but also added edgyness and drama to the ramp moment

His latest outing once again proved why he's one of the best dressed celebrity in the fashion industry

Fans quickly flooded social media with praise, calling Ishaan’s ramp appearance stylish and effortlessly cool

