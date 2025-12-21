Mumbai Got A Pet-Friendly Live Concert!

Mumbai live show with pet-friendly atmosphere | Instagram

Mumbai's live music scene just got a tail-wagging upgrade. If you've ever wished your dog could join you at a concert instead of waiting at home, this pet-friendly musical experience in the city might be exactly what you're looking for. A recent viral video has put the spotlight on an open-air live gig where music lovers and their furry companions vibe together.

The buzz began after Instagram page Triplesundae, run by Raj, Sim and their dog Poppins, shared a glimpse of a unique live music setup in Mumbai. The video, titled Pet Friendly Live Concert, showcases an outdoor gig organised by Sound Rise Live, where pets are welcome alongside humans.

Check out the video below:

The page described the experience in detail, saying, “Sound Rise Live organises these great music gigs over the weekend. The venue keeps changing. Sometimes there are food and drink stalls too! When in open areas, the event is pet-friendly. Do go for once when you find the chance, you will love the vibe. We've been to many and this one at Bandra and Fort was great! Dogs enjoy music too – it’s such a soothing sight when Poppins lays flat on his belly and grooves to the tunes.”

What makes these concerts stand out is their relaxed, community-driven feel. According to Sound Rise Live, the events are held over weekends at open venues across Mumbai, with a fresh lineup of artists performing every time. Locations rotate between neighbourhoods like Bandra and Fort, giving regulars a new backdrop to enjoy each gig. Some editions also feature food and beverage stalls, making it a wholesome evening outing rather than just a concert.

The idea taps perfectly into Mumbai’s growing pet-parent culture, where experiences are increasingly designed to include animals rather than exclude them. Watching dogs calmly sit, lie down, or even sway gently to live music has struck a chord online, with many calling it both heartwarming and refreshing.