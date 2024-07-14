Amid Separation Rumours, Aishwarya Rai-Entire Bachchan Family Arrive Separately At Ambani Wedding; Netizens React

Amitabh Bachchan and his family hogged the limelight at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding extravaganza. But what also caught the attention of the netizens was the fact that Bachchan family daughter in law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a separate entry with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in tow while the entire Bachchan family including the media shy son in law Nikhil Nanda, who was also present on the occasion.

Bollywood power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have earlier grabbed headlines for their separation rumours. Now once again the couple has drawn the attention with their separate entry at the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. Even for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13. Amitabh Bachchan arrived with his son in law Nikhil Nanda, and grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda while Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan again made a separate entry.

While, Aishwarya separately made the grand entry with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda arrived together at the venue. However, their separate entry fueled rumours that all may not be well within the Bachchan family.

This is not the first time that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai marriage is under scanner. Earlier this year there were reports that Aishwarya had moved out of Bachchan house following differences with mother in law Jaya Bachchan.

The last time Aishwarya Rai appeared with Bachchan family was at the screening of The Archies marking the debut of Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya Nanda. The Zoya Akhtar directorial also marked the debut of Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

A user shared two videos on platform X, in the first video, Aishwarya can be seen arriving with daughter Aradhaya Bachchan. In the second video, we can see the Bachchan clan posing for the lens together at Ambani's wedding. Sharing the video the user wrote, "She’s the Queen Aishwarya Rai NOT Bachchan anymore. She came alone with her daughter at Ambani’s wedding. Glad she finally gave up on the pretence that everything is fine."

The user further added, "She has a bad taste in men either they are @$$ holes like Salmandar Khan or a Brat like Abhishek Bachchan."

As soon as the video was shared, several users commented their views on their separate entry amid divorce rumours. One of the users wrote, "She made a big mistake by letting go of Vivek Oberoi, he is very much a family man, a spiritual and kind-hearted guy. Very cultured. Anyways he is very happy now, got 2 lovely children."

Another user wrote, "Maybe the problem lies in her. Abhishek is a nice guy I think."

A user commented, "And think about how she handled that toxic, Jaya."

There were many posts shared by users on platform X regarding their separate entries. One of the users shared a picture of Aishwarya with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and wrote. "It's sad to see Aishwarya Rai still trying to fit in with Abhishek Bachchan and his family, despite their constant neglect towards her and her daughter. Abhishek doesn't even show the courtesy to be with his wife & daughter. It seems like Aishwarya is waiting for Amitabh Bachchan before making any decisions about leaving. She sacrificed her career for this family. She could have had a more successful career than Amitabh, Jaya, and Abhishek combined."

It's sad to see Aishwarya Rai still trying to fit in with Abhishek Bachchan and his family, despite their constant neglect towards her and her daughter. Abhishek doesn't even show the courtesy to be with his wife & daughter.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married on April 20, 2007. While working together in films such as Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, and Guru, they became friends and their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship. Amid their divorce rumours, this year, on April 20, Aishwarya posted a picture with Abhishek marking their 17th wedding Anniversary.