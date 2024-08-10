Abhishek Bachchan's Deepfake Video Announcing Divorce With Aishwarya Rai Goes Viral

Amid rumours of a possible separation between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a deepfake video has surfaced on social media in which the former is seen announcing his divorce. This video has surfaced just as the couple's relationship status has become a hot topic once again.

The said viral video displays clear lip-syncing issues, and this led to netizens questioning its authenticity.

In the AI-generated video, Abhishek is heard saying, "...This July, Aishwarya and I have decided to get divorced." It was shared on Instagram with the caption, "I do not know the authenticity of the video, whether it is true or fabricated. Until now, rumours abound day after day, and none of them have spoken out."

However, soon after the video surfaced, netizens pointed out the video and voice is fake and slammed those who have been sharing it online.

A user commented, "This is truly sad! How can ppl be so insensitive to use fake voice and dub a video like this? How uncomfortable for Aishwarya and her daughter to have to go through such nonsense online and brainless people offering their sympathy and reasoning."

Another wrote, "This video can never be authentic but the only thing that there are such people who’s eagerly waiting for your divorce with Abhishek….We all wish you to be continued with Abhishek with lots of blessings. You are the one who’s in billions of heart being Aishwariya Rai Bachchan."

"What terrible voice over... seriously," read another comment.

Read Also Aishwarya Rai Holidays In New York Without Abhishek Bachchan Amid Divorce Rumours; See Viral Photo

In July, both Abhishek and Aishwarya attended the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, but they made separate appearances. Notably, Aishwarya chose not to pose with the Bachchan family for the photographers, which added fuel to the ongoing speculation.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced suggesting that Aishwarya had moved out of the Bachchan residence due to strained relations with her mother-in-law, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. This rumour, combined with the couple’s separate public appearances, has kept fans and media outlets speculating about their relationship status.

The last time Aishwarya and the Bachchan family were seen together publicly was at the screening of Agastya Nanda's film The Archies.