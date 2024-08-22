Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nareshi Meena THANKS Amitabh Bachchan For Helping Her In Brain Tumour Treatment, Actor Says, 'Maine Nahi Ki' (Video)

Amitabh Bachchan has been back with his most popular show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati's' 16th season this year. The show, which premiered on the 8th of August this year is once again enjoying a lot of public attention and love. While KBC is known for its format of imparting knowledge to its viewers and is enjoyed by every age group, it is Amitabh's anecdotes in the show that are also looked forward to by the viewers.

Well, in a recent episode of the show, Nareshi Meena, a resident of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan was seen participating in the quiz based reality show. Nareshi, who became the first contestant to reach the 1 crore question on the show, revealed about being diagnosed with 'Brain tumour.' The contestant also revealed that her purpose of participating in the show was to win an amount that would help her in paying the amount of 'proton therapy' (a part of treatment for brain tumour). Upon listening to Nareshi's ordeal, Amitabh asked her to not think about that aspect of her life and stated that whatever she wins, she can keep that for herself. Amitabh also told Nareshi that he wants to help her with her treatment.

Amitabh's reasurance made Nareshi emotional and she was seen thanking him for his help. Nareshi tells Amitabh that her purpose of participating on the show has been fulfilled and that she owes it to him. Amitabh then tells her that he has not helped her but it is her knowledge that has helped her. Nareshi replies saying that she always had the knowledge but it is because of Amitabh that she has been able to think of affording the proton therapy to cure her brain tumour.

Will Nareshi eventually bag the whopping amount of rupees 1 crore is something that the viewers may witness in the show tonight.