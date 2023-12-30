'Don't Have Courage To Say This...': Amitabh Bachchan Breaks Down On Camera As Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Ends (WATCH)

The 15th season of the uber-successful game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, has officially ended and announcing the conclusion of the show, the host, megastar Amitabh Bachchan was seen getting emotional and all teary-eyed. The actor wished his ardent fans goodnight for one last time on the sets of KBC, leaving their eyes moist as well.

The clip of Big B bidding an emotional farewell to the show has now gone viral on the internet, with several netizens even speculating it was the actor's final goodbye to the game show, and wondered if he has decided to not return for the future seasons of KBC.

As the final episode came to an end, the makers paid a tribute to the megastar and his journey on KBC by showing a montage of all his best moments on the platform. Big B then got teary-eyed, and with folded hands, he thanked the audience for making him and the show what they are today.

"Devi aur Sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum nahi aayenge, I don't have the courage to say these words, neither do I wish to say," he said.

He stated that whenever he was on the sets of KBC, he would forget everything and immerse himself in the joy and stories of the contestants.

"Main Amitabh Bachchan iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar kehne jaa raha hu, Shubraatri," he said, smiling through his tears.

The megastar is yet to open up on the speculations surrounding his return for the next season.

The first season on Kaun Banega Crorepati aired back in 2000, and out of the 15 successful seasons, 14 have been hosted by Big B himself. The third season of the show was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, but on popular demand, the megastar had to return.