WATCH: Salman Khan Hugs Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan At Producer Anand Pandit's 60th Birthday Bash |

Film producer Anand Pandit hosted an extravagant and star-studded birthday celebration in Mumbai on Thursday, graced by a multitude of Bollywood luminaries, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, and Niel Nitin Mukesh, among others.

Renowned for producing films such as 'Chehre,' 'The Big Bull,' 'Thank God,' and 'Total Dhamaal,' Anand Pandit curated an unforgettable celebration.

While numerous photos and videos from the event gained widespread attention on social media, one particular moment stood out—the heartfelt embrace shared by Salman Khan with Big B and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, on the stage.

For those unversed, Salman dated Abhishek’s wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from 1999 to 2001 after they met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. Aishwarya also developed close ties with the Khan family and actively participated in their family events. Nonetheless, Salman faced allegations from the actress, accusing him of harassment and verbal abuse.

Not to mention, off lately rumours of Aishwarya and Abhishek facing troubles in their marriage have been creating a buzz. That being said, they were spotted together at their daughter Aaradhya’s annual day function in Mumbai.

Shifting the focus to the cinematic realm, Salman recently graced the screen in the action-packed thriller 'Tiger 3,' directed by Maneesh Sharma, featuring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles.

Amitabh Bachchan is set to captivate audiences in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller 'Kalki 2898 AD,' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He also has ‘The Intern’ remake with Deepika Padukone.

On a different note, Abhishek Bachchan's most recent cinematic endeavor was in the sports drama film 'Ghoomer.'